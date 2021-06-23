Funeral prayers in absentia held for ex-Senator Usman Kakar

Hundreds of workers gathered on Wednesday to pay homage and offered funeral prayer in absentia of former Senator and provincial chief of Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PMAP) Usman Kakar at Bacha Square, main Landi Kotal Bazaar.

Large numbers of the workers beside people from different walks of life participated in the funeral prayer, organized by the PMAP. ^The funeral prayer in absentia was led by Mufti Izatullah.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers including Sadaqat Afghan, Mufti Izatullah and others paid homage to the late political leader Usman Kakar and said the deceased was not only a strong voice for the rights of Pakhtun community but also advocated for the privileges of the depressed people.

They maintained that his unmatched services, rendered for the rights of Pakhtuns will be remembered for long.

Sudden death of Usman Kaker left a vacuum in the political scenario that will take time to be filled, they remarked.At the end, prayers were offered for the departed soul.