Exports, remittances witnessing growth due to incentives, NA told

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the country’s exports are witnessing a growth as a result of incentives given by the government to the export-oriented industries. Participating in the budget debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said that remittances are also touching $28 billion due to steps taken by the government. He said as the country is heading towards economic growth, its benefit will ultimately reach all the people. The minister for aviation said the agriculture sector was neglected by the previous governments. He said, “We enhanced the wheat support price to Rs1,800 per forty kilograms which will benefit the farmers.”

Khan said the Ring Road project is the need of Rawalpindi but the previous governments did not pay any attention to its construction. He said the PTI government will complete this important project in its tenure.

The minister also criticised the confrontation politics of the opposition parties saying they are responsible for pandemonium and hooliganism in the house.

Taking the floor, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said exams of classes ninth, matric, first, and second-year would take place across the country after July 10, “come what may”.

He said several problems arose last year when the government had decided not to conduct exams. “But now, we have decided that no grades will be awarded without exams,” the education minister said. It is “unfortunate” that some called for no exams even now in parliament, he said. Mehmood said Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and all the other provinces had unanimously decided to conduct examinations. He said the government was forced to shut down schools due to the coronavirus, but switched to an alternative method and introduced an online schooling system.

The Single National Curriculum will be implemented across the country, he said, adding it will be followed in madrassas, along with private, and government schools. “For the first time, a separate curriculum has been designed for minorities,” he said.