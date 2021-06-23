Overseas Pakistanis to get right to vote: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the overseas Pakistanis would get the right to vote as relevant legislation has been introduced in parliament amid interest taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the overseas Pakistanis, protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here for their voting right, he expressed optimism that the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020 which had been passed by the National Assembly, would soon sail through the upper House.

The bill, once enacted, would ensure provision of the right to franchise to Pakistani expats, he added. He said, the voice for right to vote for overseas Pakistanis would be raised at all relevant forums including Election Commission of Pakistan and before all the political parties. He said, overseas Pakistanis are raising their voice to get their rights as they are true lovers of the country and their hearts always beat for their homeland.

The overseas Pakistanis would become part of the decision-making process in the country, he continued. Criticizing the statement that overseas Pakistanis do not know the politics in Pakistan, Shahbaz Gill said they know the political dynamics well and follow all developments as their families are residing in different parts of the country and they regularly visit them. Overseas Pakistanis work hard in foreign countries to ease lives of their dear and near ones and send foreign exchange in the country, he said.