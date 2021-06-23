France provided technical support, guidance in ICRG plan, says ministry

The Ministry of Finance has said that France, like many other jurisdictions, has been an active partner of Pakistan in the implementation of Action Plan of International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) and it has also provided technical support and guidance to Pakistan.

In a clarification statement issued on Wednesday, rejecting the misleading and baseless reports of some media outlets about French position on Pakistan’s engagement with FATF, the ministry said Pakistan has given high-level political commitment to FATF for implementation of the Action Plan.

It said Pakistan has firm resolve to maintain its momentum for improving its Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

The statement further said over the last two years, Pakistan has made concerted efforts in this direction, which have also been recognized by the international community. The ministry urged the media to avoid any speculative, sensational or unsubstantiated reporting which could undermine our international cooperation and good will.