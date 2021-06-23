Pakistan, UK pledge to boost cooperation to finalise treaties

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have pledged to boost cooperation to finalise treaties. The understanding came during the meeting between the UK’s Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmad and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed held on Wednesday.

They also discussed matters of British Pakistanis, enhancing people to people contact and the cooperation in the field of security, trade and culture.

Both agreed to strengthen coordination between the Ministry of Interior and the UK’s Home Office to improve the ability of the law enforcement and criminal justice systems in both the countries to work together. They stressed working together and supporting each other in their joint efforts in tackling transnational crimes.

Lord Tariq Ahmad presented a Letter of Intent from the UK government seeking further cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He said the UK is looking forward to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to London.

The ministers agreed to enhance coordination in realising agreements of Pakistan-UK Returns Arrangements and the Extradition Treaty between the two countries. They expressed their satisfaction over the progress on the signing of Pakistan-UK Returns Arrangement (agreement) as the draft is ready to be placed on the agenda of the federal cabinet for approval.

The interior minister apprised the UK’s minister of state that Pakistan enjoys Extradition Treaties with a number of countries and is keen to get it signed with the UK too, at the earliest. He said efforts should be geared up from both sides to get the Extradition Treaty finalised soon as this would improve the processes needed to extradite criminals from the UK to Pakistan.