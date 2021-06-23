ECC approves Rs 300m to set up Pakistan-Iran border markets

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved Rs300 million for establishment of joint markets at Pakistan-Iran border areas.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECC meeting on Wednesday.

The ECC approved the technical supplementary grant of Rs300 million for allocation from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for establishment of joint border markets at Mand, district Kech; Gabd, district Gwadar; and Chedgi, district Panjgur; against Rs100 million each.

The ECC further approved technical supplementary grant for Covid-19 response and other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh component), worth Rs9,393.226 million.

The ECC during its meeting held on Wednesday approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs98.700 million to meet the requirements of Frontier Corps KP (South), DI Khan under Interior Division.

The ECC further approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs25 million for Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Islamabad under Interior Division. The ECC approved a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs39.058 million to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics for payment of salaries as well.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, besides federal secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.