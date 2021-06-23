Daren Sammy appointed as member of CWI’s Board of Directors

BARBADOS: Two-time Twentyu20 world champion Daren Sammy has been added to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board as an independent non-member director. Sammy was one of three appointments of Independent Directors approved at last Thursday’s CWI Board of Directors’ meeting to serve for the next two years. Sammy joined Trinidadian Attorney Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Dr. Akshai Mansingh, who were both re-appointed for a second term. Sammy, who last played in the 2020 CPL final, is now the head coach of PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi. Sammy will also serve as the St Lucia Zouks’ ‘T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador’ for the 2021 CPL season, having stepped down from captaincy in May earlier this year.

“It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field,” Sammy said in a media release. “All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much.”

CWI President Ricky Skerritt said Sammy brings valuable, modern-day insight into the CWI’s governance. “I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions,” Skerritt said. “Daren’s fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup winning captain will bring with him a much needed modern-day cricketer’s perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making. His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI’s governance, and to utilise expertise from across all stakeholder groups.”