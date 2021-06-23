Amitabh Bachchan donates ventilators to hospital

To lend a helping hand amid the second COVID wave, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently donated two state-of-the-art Intensive Ventilators of ‘Class-1’ type to the Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to the hospital, which is located in the Siva area of Mumbai, about 30 needy patients have been effectively treated with these two state-of-the-art ventilators in the last few days. Both the ventilators have been operationalised in the surgical department of the hospital.

In addition to that Bachchan also donated medical supplies worth approximately Rs 1.75 crore, which included monitors, CRM image intensifiers, infusion pumps, among other things. The doctors and medical staff of the hospital thanked the 78-year-old actor for his generous donation.

Earlier in May, the star had opened up about why he doesn’t choose a fundraiser way to raise COVID-19 relief funds for India saying that “it makes him feel embarrassed” and that he “‘believes in doing charity rather than speaking about it”.

In his blog post, he had shared a series of pictures featuring his donations – including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, beds and more for the COVID-19 relief in India. He also had shared the updates of his latest donations at Shri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Delhi.

Bachchan had also revealed why he has not made any effort to collect the funds through campaigns or donations. “I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask, to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness ..”

Explaining that he has not posted about his donations to seek praise, but just to assure all of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds “have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises ..”

On the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects in his kitty. ‘Chehre’ and ‘Brahmastra’ are among them. He is currently shooting for ‘Goodbye’ in Mumbai.