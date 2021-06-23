IHC reserves decision regarding Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in NAB references

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on maintainability of appeals in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and the Avenfield Property references.

At the outset of the hearing, the court instructed the amicus curiae to assist the court on legal points instead of giving arguments on behalf of the accused.

Giving arguments, Amicus Curiae Azam Nazir Tarar said that the court had the authority to dismiss the case as there were such examples of many courts in the country.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that as the trial could not be conducted in absence of the accused, in the same way the appeals also could not be heard. He said that he would give balanced arguments to assist the court.

Tarar said that the appeal was also the continuity of the proceedings of trial court. He, however, said that it was a fact that one loses his legal rights after being declared absconder. On the occasion, he also quoted the references of various court decisions in a similar matter.

He argued that if a case was decided on merit in absentia then the accused would have no choice except to file an appeal against the decision.

Azam Tarar said that it was also important to save valuable time because all this practice would be of no use.

The court observed that the appeals of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar would be heard together. Azam Nazir Tarar said that another appeal of NAB against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif was also before the court.

Justice Aamer Farooq said that no notice had been issued in the NAB appeal to Nawaz Sharif so far.

On this occasion, various judicial decisions were read out by another amicus curiae Makhdoom Hussain.

Nazir Tarar said that the Dhaka High Court had also decided to close the case of an accused in his absentee. He said that when an accused did not surrender, his case was not taken up.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked if the petitioner was a court absconder, then how he would surrender. Azam Nazir Tarar said in this situation, his appeal would also be rejected.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani said that they had two appeals, one had three people and one had a single person. “Whether we would not hear the case of those who were present in the court?” he asked. Tarar said that the court could hear the case of the present appellant, adding that it was up to the courts, in some cases appeals were rejected while in others theses were sent to store rooms.

Tarar said that the appellant should have open way to file appeals against the judgment. Justice Aamer Farooq asked Tarar to assist the bench on legal point as he was not a political activist but an amicus curiae. The bench asked how the cases could be proceeded in accused absence. “This was court of law and it would not care that who was appellant,” Justice Farooq said.

Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana gave references of different courts’ decisions. He said that the same court had granted an opportunity to the accused to surrender. The same court suspended the decision of the trial court and accepted bail of the former prime minister.

Justice Kiyani observed that the petitioner would have a choice whether to go to the Supreme Court or High Court.

To a query, the NAB prosecutor said there were three appeals in the Avenfield property reference while two appeals were related to Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. He said that Nawaz Sharif had lost all legal rights after being declared an absconder, adding that one could get relief only on appearance before court under Article 10A of the constitution.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment. A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the appeals. Maryam Nawaz, Cap. (retd) Safdar and others also appeared on the occasion.