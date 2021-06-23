PSX loses 86 points to close at 47,900 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday lost 86.44 points, with a negative change of 0.18 percent, closing at 47,900.70 points against 47,987.14 points on the last working day.

A total of 619,119,613 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 610,741,443 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.646 billion against Rs15.520 billion the previous day.

As many as 420 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 192 of them recorded gain and 204 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Silk Bank Ltd. with a volume of 52,282,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.08, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 41,582,500 and price per share of Rs3.86 and TPL Corp Ltd with volume of 33,932,500 and price per share of Rs15.08.

Island Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs45 per share, closing at Rs2345 Hinopak Motor was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 34.57, closing at Rs495.56.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs64.80 per share, closing at Rs2220 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which decreased by Rs46.98 per share, closing at Rs943.