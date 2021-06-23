Gold prices go up Rs 800 to Rs110,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs110,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs109,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 94,393 against its sale at Rs 93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,527 against Rs 85,898. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively. The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1785.