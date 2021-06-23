Imran Khan chairs special meeting on intelligence cooperation at ISI Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee, where a comprehensive discussion on “enhanced intelligence cooperation” was held.

The meeting was held at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad and was attended by heads of intelligence agencies, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and senior members of the federal cabinet.

The PM also visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) along with senior federal ministers where he was briefed on the Afghan peace process.

The briefing was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and the chiefs of ISI, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The prime minister has formed a special committee aimed at dealing with security issues, the sources said adding that the body would include Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed besides also having representation from law enforcement authorities (LEAs).

They said that the body would help in strengthening coordination in security issues.

It added that the prime minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee.

The government had notified the establishment of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee on January 22 this year as a platform for intelligence coordination and for ensuring a unified and wholesome national intelligence assessment.