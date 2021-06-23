Qawwal Mehmood Sabri laid to rest in Karachi

Renowned qawwal Mehmood Sabri who died at the age of 70 years the other day, was laid to rest on Tuesday. Funeral prayers of the Mehmood Sabri offered at Furqania Mosque Liaqatabad No. 04, was attended by a large number of people after which he was laid to rest at Paposh Nagar graveyard. The deceased was youngest brother of renowned Sabri brothers and he sung a number of qawwalis along with his brothers. Mehmood Sabri, currently staying in Germany was on visit to Pakistan where he suffered heart stroke which proved fatal.













