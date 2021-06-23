Wijnaldum double as Dutch complete perfect group phase

AMSTERDAM: Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice and hailed his “special connection” with Memphis Depay as the Netherlands completed a perfect group stage at Euro 2020 by comfortably beating North Macedonia 3-0 in Amsterdam on Monday. The Dutch captain, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool just before the tournament, scored twice in the second half at the Johan Cruyff Arena after Depay had put them ahead. Depay, fresh from sealing a transfer of his own to Barcelona, could claim assists for both of Wijnaldum’s goals as Frank de Boer’s side made it nine points out of nine in Group C. The Netherlands had already secured qualification for the last 16 as group winners after defeating Ukraine and Austria before a home support, and the 1988 European champions knew they were heading for a knockout tie in Budapest next weekend. North Macedonia were already out after losing their first two games in their debut appearance at a major tournament.













