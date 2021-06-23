Djokovic ready to be first among equals at Wimbledon

LONDON: Novak Djokovic is targeting a record-equalling 20th major and sixth Wimbledon title from next week, edging him closer to becoming only the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The world number one has already won a ninth Australian Open and second French Open this season. That has put him halfway to emulating Don Budge (1937) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) in sweeping all four majors in the same year. It is a feat that even his closest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have never managed and will probably never achieve. “Everything is possible,” said 34-year-old Djokovic after winning the French Open earlier this month when asked if the Golden Slam of all four majors and Olympic Games gold was a realistic target. “I’ve achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve.”

Djokovic memorably captured a fifth Wimbledon in 2019, saving two championship points to defeat Federer in the longest ever final at the All England Club at four hours and 57 minutes. He was deprived of defending his title in 2020 when Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic. However, Djokovic has been at this juncture before, winning in Australia and Paris in 2016 but coming up short at the Rio Olympics, Wimbledon and the US Open later in the year. Djokovic has won seven of the last 11 Slams as he ramps up his assault on the record of 20 majors held jointly by Federer and Nadal. Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has already withdrawn from this year’s tournament, still scarred by the bruising loss to the Serb in the French Open semi-finals.

Eight-time winner Federer, meanwhile, will be 40 in August and won just one match on grass at Halle in the build-up to Wimbledon. Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, won the last of his eight Wimbledons in 2017 and the most recent of his 20 majors in Australia in 2018. The Swiss star has lost three finals to Djokovic at the All England Club in 2014, 2015 and the epic 2019 clash.