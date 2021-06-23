Dollar extends four-month high to rupee at Rs158.19

The dollar hit an almost four-month high to rupee on Tuesday as the local currency depreciated by another 68 paisas (-0.43 percent) against the greenback in the inter-bank on Tuesday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs157.51 and closed at Rs158.19. Last time, the dollar was seen above Rs158-mark on February 26, 2021. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at Rs157.70/158.40. Pakistani rupee shed Rs1.30 against the US dollar during the last two days. However, the local unit has gained Rs10.85 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs1.70 in 2021. The currency experts said that the dollar is gaining strength globally. They said that owing to demand for import and corporate payments, the rupee remained under pressure. They said that better economic activities and upward movement in international commodities are exerting pressure on the rupee. They said that there is an increasing demand for the dollar in the market. They said as the fiscal year 2020-21 is ending on June 30, the demand for the foreign currency is high as corporate entities repatriate profit and dividends.













