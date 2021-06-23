Pakistan, excellent place of doing business: Niger’s Commerce Minister

West African country Nigeria’s Minister for Commerce, Industries and Entrepreneurship of Young Gado Sabo Moctar on Tuesday observed that Pakistan’s favorable environment for business and trade activities had attracted a lot of businessmen of his country to do business with Pakistan .

He said this in his meeting with President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and other prominent businessmen during a visit to the Federation House here. Niger’s delegation headed by Gado Sabo Moctar met the President FPCCI and also held detailed deliberations on the matters pertaining to boost trade ties between Pakistan and Niger as well as discover potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Investment Niger Zakari Wargo Boubacar, Director General Development Industries Niger, Abdoulaye Boubacar, 2nd Vice President National Chamber of Commerce & Industries Niger, Bana Boureima, Businessman of Niger, Salim Sabo Moctar and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the President FPCCI, Gado Sabo Moctar sought cooperation from the business community of Pakistan in different sectors including Food and Agriculture.

He said that this is high time to further integrate the ideas to improve cooperation between the two countries, especially in commerce and trade.

Gado Sabo Moctar also said that the Head of the State of Niger would soon pay an official visit to Pakistan along with an important delegation.

Talking to the Niger’s delegation, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo assured them full cooperation on behalf of the business community to further enhance trade relations.