Vegetable exports increased record 4.02% in 11 months

Vegetable exports during the first eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 4.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Vegetables worth $295,903 thousand exported as compared to $284,462 thousand in the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Fruits increased by 1.61 per cent, worth $404,514 thousand, as compared to the exports of $398,110 thousand in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Spices increased by 0.94 per cent, worth $82,693 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $81,925 thousand in the same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of all other food items increased by 8.88 per cent, worth $512,788 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $470,946 thousand in the same period of last year.