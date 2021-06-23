Musical event ‘Full Strawberry Super Moon’ to be held tomorrow

A musical event ‘Full Strawberry SuperMoon’ will be organized here on June 24 at rooftop theatre of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa. Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Talha Ali said the two-hour show would entertain music lovers whereas strict Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures would be observed during the event. He informed that the event would be organised by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint and Echo Records. People are encouraged to listen to their favourite music which aimed to entertain the youth and provide them an opportunity to enjoy their cherished musicians, he added. He said a number of music bands and artists would perform with mesmerizing performances to enthral audience with their skilful expertise.













