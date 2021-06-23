CM inaugurates facility for issuance of Succession Certificate at NADRA mega center

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday inaugurated a Succession Certificate One-widow operation facility at National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Center, DHA to issue succession certificates/Letter of Administration within 15 days of receipt of the application.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Provincial Advisor Murtaza Wahab, DG NADRA Brigadier (retd) Talat, DG NADRA Karachi and other concerned officers here, said a statement.

The CM Sindh said that the Supreme Court evaluated that 30 percent of judicial workload was of succession related issues, due to which other important matters were taking longer time.

Therefore, the Sindh government passed the succession law from the assembly on April 28 and within six weeks it was published in the gazette, he said and added, now it is being implemented by launching its counters at NADRA Center.

He said that NADRA was the custodian of citizen’s data, therefore issuance of a succession certificate has been entrusted to them.

“The issuance of Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration is taking three to six months and sometimes five years in certain cases, therefore, it has been assigned to NADRA,” he said.

“NADRA has started issuance of Succession Certificate / Letter of Administration from June 22 in Karachi, while from June 25 the facility would be available all over Sindh, the CM Sindh said and added that Sindh has efficiently adopted the concept and has become the first province to implement the same as per their vision of utmost public convenience.

Syed Murad Ali Shah thanked NADRA for providing the service of issuance of succession certificates.

“Upon the death of any family member, legal heirs languish in courts for years before obtaining a letter of Administration or Succession Certificate, as the case may be,” the CM Sindh said and added through a quick five stages process facilitated by the succession facilitation Unit operated by NADRA.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the provincial governments were asked in the NCOC meeting to accelerate the vaccination drive. “We have accelerated the drive and within the next three month 10.8 million people will be vaccinated,” he said.

The CM said that Mazdoor Card would also be linked to the data of NDRA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the applicant may visit the Succession Unit and will provide his/her National Identity number and deceased person’s death certificate along with an application (on Affidavit.

In case of any factual controversy or an objection by legal heirs or by any claimant of legal heirship, any dispute which may arise in establishing the identity of legal heirs which is not resolvable by the Authority or any situation, matter or event requiring adjudication or recording or evidence or where at least one of the legal heirs is a minor, the authority will issue preprocessing decline to seek remedy from court of law.

The applicant will provide the relevant details of legal heirs and information about the deceased’s moveable and immovable assets.

After entering of legal heirs and information, a system-generated acknowledgment is printed that is duly signed by the applicant endorsing the correctness of the information. All legal heirs mentioned by the applicant will visit any NADRA Registration Center for biometric verification and give consent to the succession application submitted by the applicant.

NADRA will publish the notice to the public at large in three newspapers, Urdu, English and Sindhi of wide circulation, for ascertaining if there are any objections to the particular application.

If no objection is received after publication in newspapers within 14 days, the Succession Certificate / Letter of Administration will be printed and issued to the applicant.