COVID-19 deaths, positivity among infections drop record low since June 1

The Covid-19 daily deaths, positivity and infections dropped to record lowest number since June 1 as the national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 33,452 with 663 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,204 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 27 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 17 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,179 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care among four of them admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in the past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 1.69 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 21 percent, Bahawalpur 26 percent and Multan 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 37 percent, Gilgit 33 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Muzaffarabad 20 percent.

Around 271 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 39,017 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,418 in Sindh, 12,830 in Punjab, 9,411 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,106 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 690 in Balochistan, 306 in GB, and 256 in AJK.

Around 894,352 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 949,838 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,979, Balochistan 26,673, GB 5,827, ICT 82,394, KP 137,147, Punjab 345,141 and Sindh 332,677.

About 22,034 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,344 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospital on Monday.

10,659 in Punjab had died with 17 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours. 16 of them died in the hospitals and one out of the hospital.

4,274 in KP where five of them died in hospitals on Monday, 775 in ICT, 301 in Balochistan, 108 in GB and 573 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Monday.

A total of 14,187,441 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,432 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.