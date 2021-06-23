Lord Ahmad arrives to enhance Pakistan-UK friendship

UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon arrived on a two-day visit on Tuesday to enhance the friendship between the UK and Pakistan.

During his stay in Pakistan, Lord Ahmad is expected to meet a number of government ministers and provincial leaders, including Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, said a statement issued by the UK High Commission.

“Lord Ahmad will discuss the importance of maximising our unique bilateral partnerships to tackle global challenges including climate change (with the UK hosting COP26 later this year) and the response to Covid-19; and how we can boost the trading potential between the UK and Pakistan,” said the statement. The minister will also promote the UK’s role as a force for good by meeting faith leaders (including from minority groups).

Lord Ahmad’s visit is the first in-person visit by a UK Minister to Pakistan since the start of the pandemic, and follows the recent video message from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for World Environment Day and the recent phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lord Ahmad said: “The world has changed a great deal since I last visited Pakistan, a country close to my heart and roots. Loss and separation due to Covid-19 has impacted us all. But the pandemic has brought us closer too. More than ever before, we must stand shoulder to shoulder as we tackle global challenges.”