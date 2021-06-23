Afridi visits Balochistan to resolve Kamal-Rind differences

Significant progress towards resolution of ongoing tension in Balochistan between Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Education Minister and PTI President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has been made.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shahryar Khan Afridi visited Quetta and held separate meetings with Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Rind was reportedly set to announce his resignation from the ministry Tuesday evening.

However, Afridi successfully convinced Yar Mohammad Rind not to resign from the provincial. Sources said in the meeting with Shahryar Afridi, Rind promised that he will not resign from the provincial cabinet.

In a separate meeting, Afridi also requested Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to end differences with Yar Muhammad Rind. Sources said Jam Kamal Khan agreed to meet Rind at the request of Shahryar Afridi. Jam Kamal reportedly assured Afridi that he will be meeting Rind soon to remove differences.

Sources said the ongoing tension between Balochistan chief minister and PTI provincial president is likely to end soon and Shahryar Khan Afridi’s efforts have averted the threat of a political crisis in the province.