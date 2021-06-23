LHC dismisses luxury tax notices to big house owners

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has cancelled the luxury tax notices that the Punjab government has recently served on the owners of 2 kanal or bigger houses. A single-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Jawad Hassan dismissed the notice while hearing a plea challenging the notice. During the course of proceedings, Justice Jawad Hassan observed that the Excise Department has not complied with the rules and regulations for tax recovery, adding, “Fair trial is the right of every citizen so the Excise Department should not act hastily.” The petitioner had challenged the act of imposition of luxury tax before the court making Punjab government and Excise Department as parties in the case as Excise department had served him a notice of Rs 65 lakh in connection to the luxury tax to the owner of a four-kanal house.













