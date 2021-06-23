All accountability institutions working independently: Chaudhry Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that all accountability institutions are working independently and the government has no link with the cases against opposition in FIA and NAB.

He was talking to the media after his meeting with Nadeem Afzal Chan, central member of PTI, and others in Governor House on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that all the cases against the opposition had been filed in the past, and the government has nothing to do with them. He said accountability institutions work independently without dictation of anyone.

He said that eradication of corruption was imperative for the stability of Pakistan and the government stands with the accountability institutions to root out corruption.

Unfortunately, the opposition is adamant on confrontational politics which is against the spirit of democracy, the Governor Punjab said adding the political opponents are creating hurdles in the matter of overseas voting rights. He further said, “I suggest the opposition to give up the politics of stubbornness. As far as another APC of opposition is concerned, I want to reiterate that the government is not worried about any APC.” He said that the government will complete its constitutional term, and there is no chance of general elections before 2023.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding not giving airbases to America shows that he prefers national interest over everything else. He further said that every Pakistani stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan and endorses his decisions.

He said that the government has achieved many milestones on the economic front and everyone is acknowledging the economic development and stability of Pakistan except the opposition.