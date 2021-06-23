No sign of torture found on body of Usman Kakar: Ziaullah Langove

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove along with Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday said according to postmortem reports of doctors, no torture marks had been found on the body of Ex, Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

They said that the provincial government was trying to keep the reality of the death of Usman Kakar in front of the public in the province because some elements were creating negative propaganda on the death in order to achieve their interests. They said the government had contacted the family member of the late Usman Kakar and assured them that the regime was ready to cooperate in that regard. Provincial Minister Home Ziaullah Longove also expressed his sorrow over the death of Usman Kakar, saying that he was a great leader of the country and Balochistan.

He said that anti-national elements wanted to create misunderstanding on the death of Usman Khan Kakar adding the provincial government was in touch with the family of the deceased from day one and arrangements for his treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta were made.

But after consultation with family and party leaders, he was shifted to a private Karachi Hospital for further treatment by a private air ambulance as the Balochistan government did not have an air ambulance, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Buledi said that the death of Usman Khan Kakar was a tragedy for the people of the entire province, adding the latter was an ideological man and a representative of the poor class of Balochistan. The Health Department and doctors made arrangements for the treatment of Usman Khan Kakar, she said, adding but at the insistence of his family, he was transferred to Karachi based hospital for treatment.

She said now the postmortem report had come from the doctors, negative propaganda should be ended.