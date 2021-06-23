Construction work at Golf Floras luxury apartment begins following groundbreaking

The construction work at Golf Floras luxury apartments has begun after the groundbreaking ceremony of the project was performed on Friday by the Chairman Imarat Group of Companies, Mr. Shafiq Akbar. Golf Floras offers resort living which is a marvel of architecture with unique amenities.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Directors Graana.com Mr. Farhan Javed and Mr. Arslan Javed, Director Agency21 International Mr. Sharjeel A. Ehmer, and Director Propsure Mr. Taimoor Ul Haq Abbasi. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Imarat Group of Companies was of the view that he is glad to be at the groundbreaking ceremony. After having delivered Amazon and IBM in record time, our teams are working round the clock to complete Florence Galleria, Mall of Arabia, Courtyard by Marriott in G11 and Golf Floras on time. Golf Floras is the first of its kind luxury condominium complex in Pakistan which is counted amongst the world’s top 20 luxury resort living communities. The complex will be built next to Bahria Garden City’s PGA styled golf course.

Its masterplan has a lot of amenities revolving around luxury and comfort; a state of the art fitness facility, children’s play area, walking/jogging track, sky garden with a fine dining rooftop restaurant, a helipad and an infinity pool overlooking the Flora hills.

The event was followed by friendly long drive and putting competitions to keep the golfing spirit alive in which the management and employees both participated. A time capsule designed by Imarat’s creative team was also put away indefinitely to preserve the element of intrigue in the management and teams.

The project is scheduled for completion in June 2025.