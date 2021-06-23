Unity among traders urged to end challenges

United Business Group (UBG) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari has said that all UBG members and working committee members have intensified contacts with representatives of the business community across the country.

The business community is facing water, electricity and gas problem, and the leadership of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) should work together to solve the problems through consultation with other industrial zones of the country. He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted by President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman and Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer in honor of Chief Coordinator UBG Malik Sohail Hussain and former vice president FPCCI Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal. Masood Naqi, Ikhtiar Baig, Zaki Sharif, Nighat Awan also spoke on the occasion while businessmen Rashid Ahmad Siddiqui, Farrukh Mazhar, Danish Khan, SM Yahya, Faraz-ur-Rehman, Ikram Rajput, Junaid Naqi, Maheen Salman, Islam Baghpati, Ehteshamuddin and others were also present.

SM Muneer said that the government should provide facilities and incentives to investors on the basis of equality. Giving more concessions to FATA and PATA, will affect the industries across the country, he added.

Malik Sohail Hussain said that Islamabad Industrial Zone and KATI should visit each other’s zones. President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman said that Korangi Industrial Area is the largest industrial zone in the country with more than 5,000 industries. “There are three major oil refineries operating here, supplying 70% of the country’s total demand. The KATI zone is home to major pharmaceutical companies, the world’s most popular food sector companies and dairy companies, while in Sector 7A has the full-fledged leather business. Eight of the top 10 textile exporters are from Karachi and six of them are in the Korangi Industrial Zone. This area of KATI accumulating Rs. 600 million daily to the national exchequer,” he added.

Later, KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman and Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer presented shields to Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Sohail Hussain and Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal while presented bouquets to other guests.