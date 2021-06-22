The Corruption Chronicles

You may criticise PM Khan as much as you want, but he has definitely solved Pakistan’s justice rubric. Proclaiming that the jails were only made for the poor (not billionaire mafias), he has let the ugliest cat out of the bag. For why else would a petty crime of stealing hens be considered so infamous that the Supreme Court rejected a bail plea. On the flip side, we hear nothing but a string of concoctions–inspiring for screenwriters–whenever anyone dares question the high muckety-mucks. The usual mouthpieces of Lahori Lions jumped in the ring on Monday, laced with buzzwords like “illegal,” “drama” and “political revenge.” This time, all hammers and tongs were on the FIA for making the bold leap into the Jati Umra palace. Bringing the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and his heir apparent Hamza Shehbaz for an investigation into the mega sugar scandal was no small feat. So what if the allegations centred around a paltry sum of 25 billion rupees! Consider the high-profile crime of poultry theft again!

The Sharifs and their cronies have been behaving like born royals. Creating a ruckus whenever the premier investigation agency knocks on their door for answers, they are still in no mood to break their silence. More interesting has been their dashed pursuit for bail. Already, angst prevailed over the inadequate time given to the attorney general in Lone Ranger Sharif’s earlier plea appeal heard by the Lahore High Court. Apparently, a stroke of good fortune always finds its way to help Mr Sharif’s cause.

Bail or no bail, the father-son duo cannot expect the Damoclean sword hanging over their heads to vanish any time soon. The return of penniless billionaires in Pakistan is no joke. Whether the former CM had hopped on the laundering bandwagon, he still needs to put some hard-hitting questions to rest. How on God’s green earth could bank accounts of lowly-paid factory workers be flooded with cash? Going by the startling revelations of PM’s Advisor (Accountability), Shahzad Akbar, a top whack to the tune of Rs 3.7 billion found its way to an under-privileged tea boy of the Sharif Group Managing Director, Suleman Shehbaz. There is a widespread consensus over the Sharif prince being behind the overwhelming turnover of Rs 15 billion in these notorious accounts. Ipso facto, the Sharif family would have to blow the lid off this well-kept hush-hush affair. The de facto heir to PML-N’s throne better sharpen his answers for the “main-nahi-manta” mantra won’t work here. How could a head of a family be so oblivious that he wasn’t able to keep track of its snowballing wealth? That too, while sitting on Punjab’s hot seat. Surely, there was something much, much sinister at play. And if Mr Ex-Chief Minister was as gullible as his long list of excuses suggest, his legal team should prepare him for the coming days. Because no matter how loudly his supporters may clang pots and pans, Pakistan still awaits his money trail. Nevertheless, the spotlight is not just on the Sharif clan alone. The laws of accountability equally apply to the sugar barons, the property mafia and the allegedly hollow-hearted bearing flag of the crescent and star on their cars. We are not living in the confusing ’90s where extravagant tales of corruption were the order of the day. It is 2021, and ALL public servants have to answer any ill-gotten income. *