Pakistan’s Trivzia has raised $400,000 from 47 ventures

A Pakistani-based firm, Pakistan’s Trivzia has raised $400,00 for its live trivia game show app from 47 different ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Waqqas Alvi, Waqas Shahid, Jahnzaib Shahid, and Ejaz Rana, Trivzia is a live trivia game on a mobile where around 10,000 participants enter to answer 10 multiple choice questions to win cash prizes.

The app has over 500,000 downloads on Google Play Store and a 3.7 rating on App Store. Trivzia has a live game show with the name Jeeto Naye Andaz Say on its app.