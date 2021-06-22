KPRA shows over 580pc growth in IDC collection

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has recorded a whopping 580 percent growth rate in the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) collection in the outgoing fiscal year.

According to a press statement issued here, the authority has collected over Rs 1330 million in IDC from July 1, 2020 until June 19, 2021 compared to last year’s Rs 194 million collection. The figures show that KPRA has increased its IDC collection by almost six times in the current fiscal year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has tasked the authority to generate Rs 1350 million from the IDC in the ongoing fiscal year and has successfully collected over Rs 1330 million till June 19, 2021.

The KPRA officials are sure that they will easily achieve the target given for the IDC collection and will even surpass the targeted amount by June 30th—the end of the current fiscal year.

KPRA collects the IDC at Torkham border, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Ada through Pakistan Customs at their borders’ check-points from the vehicles entering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The major chunk of the IDC is collected at the Torkham border because of the volume of the traffic utilizing the route.

“The growth in the revenue streams is the outcome of the support of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and guidance of Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and the excellent performance of the KPRA team,” said KPRA Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah.

DG KPRA extended his gratitude to Pakistan Customs for helping KPRA in achieving the target and boosting its revenue collection in the IDC.

“Our aim is to increase the revenue collection and make the government financially strong so that it becomes resourceful enough to spend on public uplift schemes and provide better services to the people,” he said.