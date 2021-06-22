Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar calls CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi called the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and political situation during the meeting. Shahryar Afridi said Balochistan has entered a new era of development due to the vision of the Chief Minister and positive measures of the federal and provincial government saying the reform agenda of Jam Kamal Khan is welcome for the province.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan wanted to see a prosperous and peaceful Balochistan therefore the PM was focusing on the progress of the province and a number of development projects were started in the area.

Due to the Chief Minister of Balochistan’s people-friendly initiative today’s Balochistan is better than the past, he said, saying the provincial government believed in uniform development throughout the province under the vision of CM Balochistan.

He said that major schemes have been included for the federal development projects, and the province would enter a new era of development after completion of these mega projects.

Talking in the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said development through Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) automation schemes are being digitally monitored in order to maintain durable progress in the province which would also help to reduce resources of corruption from the projects.

He said major highways construction in the province will be started under the federation which is certainly welcome.

The CM said he wanted to develop all the districts of Balochistan on equal basis so that backwardness of the areas would be removed from the areas for ensuring welfare of public.

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi expressed best wishes for Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to maintain processes of growth schemes for the interest of the public.