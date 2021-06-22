Online mango trade offers handsome profit to growers

MULTAN: Director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal said on Tuesday that the rising trend of online mangoes sale was offering growers to earn handsome profit.

Talking to APP, Director MRI said that citizens were contacting mango growers directly through the facility of online trade of the exotic fruit.

“Now, the consumers have direct access to mango orchards, wherein the mangoes are packed in boxes and transported to consumers directly, without any intervention of middlemen,” said Abdul Ghaffar.

Responding to the production of mangoes during the ongoing season, Director MRI said that there was handsome production of mangoes.

He estimated that the production of mangoes was observed 30 to 35 % more compared to last year.

He hoped that country would achieve an export target of 160,000 tonnes within the next few days.

The mango exporters, especially from Quetta are directly approaching growers and selecting orchards of their own choice.

He maintained that export was rising due to bumper production and export friendly policies of the incumbent government.

About steps to enhance exports, the government opened the Iran border round the clock to facilitate the export of mangoes, said MRI Director, adding that the government also reduced fares for export of the king of the fruits.

Responding to another question, Director MRI Abdul Ghaffar stated that growers were happy to avail themselves good prices in local markets too.

The government’s best export policies are helping growers in achieving good returns, he added.

He also hinted that the future of mango growers would be very bright due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The mango will be one of the major export after CPEC becomes fully functional, stated MRI Director.

An owner of a mango orchard, Shahid Hameed Bhutta said that he used to receive many online orders on daily basis.

He stated that customers purchase mangoes as per their requirement, especially a particular variety of mango.

Muhammad Abu Bakkar, another youngster who deals in the online trade of mangoes, also stated that there was a good response for the online trade of mangoes. Citizens from across the country contacting him for top-quality mangoes, he remarked.