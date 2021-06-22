Malaysia approves Fauji Meat Limited’s exports

KARACHI: Fauji Meat Limited has gained clearance for exports from the Malaysian government, which is a significant step for Pakistan.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, tweeted the news.

The announcement is a positive indication for the South Asian economy, which is attempting to boost exports despite a rising trade imbalance that has accompanied its expansion this fiscal year.

Pakistan has a $27.5 billion trade imbalance from July to May, with imports exceeding $50 billion and exports behind at $22.6 billion.

In a tweet, Dawood stated, “I congratulate Fauji Meat Limited, Pakistan’s largest meat facility, on its clearance by the Government of Malaysia for exports.”

This, he claims, demonstrates international acceptance and demand for Pakistani meat.

“I applaud MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor Kuala Lampur’s efforts in this respect and encourage him to make it as easy as possible for our meat exporters to acquire such approvals,” the adviser said.

I commend the efforts made by MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor @PKualalumpur in this regard and urge him to provide maximum facilitation to our meat exporters to obtain similar approvals.@aliya_hamza #PakistanMovingForward #Pakistan #Exports #commerce — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) June 22, 2021

Fauji Meat Limited, a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, was founded in 2013 and is part of the Fauji Foundation Group.

Fauji Meat Limited has the world’s largest meat processing factory, which is located near Karachi’s Port Qasim. The facility occupies 47 acres of land.

Back in December, The Organic Meat Company Ltd. (TOMCL) was contracted to supply frozen boneless meat to National Food Company (Americana), which is one of the most successful organizations in the Middle East. Americana is considered one of the largest food manufacturing and distributing companies in the region.

TOMCL became the first company from Pakistan to be approved by a multinational food processing company for the supply of meat from Pakistan.