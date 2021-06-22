FIA questions Shehbaz on Rs25bn money laundering charges

Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with the agency’s continuing investigation into suspected money laundering of Rs25 billion through the Sharif family’s sugar businesses.

For more than an hour, a four-member team from the FIA questioned the PML-N president in the agency’s Lahore headquarters.

According to sources, the investigative team posed as many as 20 questions to the PML-N president and National Assembly Leader Shehbaz, but he could only answer four of them. Outside the FIA office, a large crowd of PML-N supporters gathered to show support for their leader.

The opposition leader’s son, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, is accused of laundering Rs25 billion in ill-gotten gains through the Ramazan and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

Both father and son were granted pre-arrest temporary release by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, allowing them to escape being arrested by the FIA during their hearing today. The court granted them bail in exchange for Rs1 million in surety bonds.

The FIA team interrogated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif inside Kot Lakhpat Jail in December. He was freed from jail on April 23 after the Lahore High Court granted him bail in a case involving money laundering and assets beyond means.