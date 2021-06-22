Nine accused in Naltar shooting case, indicted



Gilgit-Baltistan Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Rehmat Shah, while hearing the Naltar tragedy case, indicted nine accused in the case and issued notices to the prosecution witnesses.

According to details, the judge indicted the accused Tahir Hussain, Khusro Khan, Shehzad Hussain, Wajid Hussain, Mujahid Hussain, Sharifuddin, Qayyum Abbas, Muzammil Hussain and Razi Abbas.

Criminal Case No. 1/2021 Bajram 302,324 / 34109 / 427,337ـ337 for indiscriminate firing on a passenger vehicle was registered at Nomal Police Station. The arrest of the above accused was carried out yesterday. Charges were filed against the accused and notices were issued to all the witnesses of the prosecution and the trial was adjourned till June 24.