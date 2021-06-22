Textile exports surge 18.85pc to $13.748bn in 11 months

The country’s textile group exports have witnessed 18.85 percent growth during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 and remained $13.748 billion as compared to $11.567 billion during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the textile group exports witnessed a decline of 20.45 percent in May 2021 standing at $1.060 billion as compared to $1.332 billion during April 2021.

However, the textile group exports registered an increase of 41.14 percent on a year-on-year basis as it reached $1.060 billion in May 2021 compared to $751.124 million in May 2020.

Raw cotton exports registered a 96.51 percent decline during July-May 2020-21 and remained at $0.593 million compared to $17.002 million during the same period of the last year. Raw cotton exports remained zero during May 2021 and were also zero in April 2021.

Cotton yarn exports registered a 1.60 percent decline during July-May 2020-21 and remained at $896.034 million compared to $910.577 million during the same period of last year. Cotton yarn exports declined by 29.84 percent during May 2021 and remained at $72.084 million compared to $102.736 million during April 2021 and increased by 38.63 percent when compared to $51.997 million during the same month of last year.