Trade deficit widens to $27.463bn in 11 months

Pakistan’s trade deficit during the first 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 has reached $27.463 billion as compared to $21.065 billion over the same period of the last financial year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in terms of rupee, the balance of trade figures cumulative from July-May 2020-21 remained Rs4,376,345 million. Based on the provisional figures of imports and exports, the balance of trade in May 2021 was Rs557.507 billion while in terms of the US dollars, it remained $3,637 million. The exports of the country remained $22.576 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $19.795 billion during the corresponding period of last financial year. Likewise, the imports during July–May 2020-21 in terms of US dollars totalled $50.039 billion (provisional) as against $40.849 billion during the corresponding period of the last year.













