Exports rise 14.05pc to $22.57bn in 11 months; imports surge 22.5pc

The exports of the country increased by 14.05 percent to $22.576 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $19.795 billion during the corresponding period of last financial year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports during July–May 2020–21 in rupee term totalled Rs3,615.857 billion as against Rs3,105.799 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 16.42 percent, according to the provisional figures of PBS.

Meanwhile, exports from Pakistan during May 2021 amounted to $1.671 billion as against $2.218 billion in April 2021 and $1.396 billion during May 2020, showing a decrease of 24.66% over April 2021 and an increase of 19.70% over May 2020. In rupee term, the exports from Pakistan during May 2021 amounted to Rs256.115 billion as against Rs339.498 billion in April 2021 and Rs223.512 billion during May 2020, showing a decrease of 24.56% over April 2021 but an increase of 14.59% over May 2020.

The main commodities of exports during May 2021 were knitwear (Rs44,936 million), readymade garments (Rs29,864 million), bed wear (Rs27,746 million), cotton cloth (Rs20,641 million), cotton yarn (Rs11,050 million), rice others (Rs10,001 million), towels (Rs9,473 million), madeup articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs7,460 million), Basmati rice (Rs6,264 million) and fish & fish preparations (Rs4,766 million).

Meanwhile, imports during July–May 2020-21 in terms of US dollars totalled $50.039 billion (provisional) as against $40.849 billion during the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 22.50 percent.

In rupee term, imports during July–May 2020-21 totalled Rs7,992,202 million (provisional) as against Rs6,418.372 billion during the corresponding period of the last year showing an increase of 24.52 percent.

Meanwhile, in terms of the US dollars, the imports in May 2021 were $5,308 million (provisional) as compared to $5,242 million (provisional) in April 2021 showing an increase of 1.26 percent and by 85.79 percent as compared to $2,857 million in May 2020.

In term of rupee term, the imports into Pakistan during May 2021 amounted to Rs813,622 million (provisional) as against Rs802,443 million (provisional) in April 2021 and Rs457,399 million during May 2020 showing an increase of 1.39% over April 2021 and of 77.88 percent over May 2020. Main commodities of imports during May 2021 were petroleum products (Rs86,724 million), petroleum crude (Rs48,626 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs42,396 million), palm oil (Rs39,108 million), plastic materials (Rs33,563 million), iron & steel (Rs33,219 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs29,707 million), mobile phones (Rs26,903 million), medicinal products (Rs23,834 million) and Power generating machinery (Rs22,845 million).