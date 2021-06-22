Other Leather Manufactures exports increase record 49.23%

Other Leather Manufactures exports during the first eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 49.23 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 20-21, other leather manufactures exported leather products worth $14,493 thousand as compared to $9,712 thousand in the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Gloves increased by 19.08 per cent, worth $231,966 thousand as compared to the exports of $194,794 thousand in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, leather goods exports increased by 14.88 per cent, worth $502,133 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $437,099 thousand in the same period of last year. During the period under view, Leather Garments exports increased by 9.92 per cent, worth $255,674 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared with the exports of valuing $232,593 thousand of same period of last year.













