Food exports fall 24.49pc YoY in May to reach $242.67m

Food exports of the country in May 2021 remained $242.668 million as compared to $321.361 million in May 2020, showing a decline of 24.49 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on a month-on-month basis, the group witnessed a dip in exports by 37.14 percent compared to the same period of the last year. The overall contribution of this group remained 17.54 percent of the total exports during July-May FY21 which stood at $4 billion, dropped by 2.36 percent YoY when compared to the same period last year.

Commodity-wise, rice remained to be the major source of foreign exchange earnings in May 2021 as its exports valued at $106 million, fell by 44 percent on a month-on-month basis. Likewise, on a year-on-year basis, the export value of the same commodity witnessed a sharp cut by 49 percent.

The export of fish & fish preparations stood at $31 million, depicting a decline of 35.51 percent month-on-month basis. However, on a year-on-year basis, the export increased by 9.53 percent.

Meanwhile, the export volume of meat and meat preparations shrank by 17.97 percent month-on-month basis whereas, on a year-on-year basis, the export of similar products surged by 28.45 percent.

Similarly, the export volume of vegetables expanded by around 70 percent on a year-on-year basis whereas, on month-on-month basis, the same commodity witnessed a slash of 40 percent to stand at 18.8 million. Likewise, total fruits’ exports declined by 25 percent on a month-on-month basis, while exports of fruits increased by 18.41 percent year-on-year compared to the same period of the last year.

On the import side, the total import bill of the food group amounted to $650.74 million, marking an increase of 54.44 percent on a year-on-year basis against the same period of last year due to increased demand after the lockdown situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Collectively, the group accounted for almost 15 percent of the total imports during 11MFY21 as per the data released by PBS, up by 54 percent on a year-on-year basis to clock in at $7.5 billion.