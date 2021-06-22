COAS Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan’s top leadership discuss military cooperation, regional issues

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyez to discuss regional issues and enhanced military cooperation between both countries.

Gen Bajwa also called on Col. Gen. Hasanov Zakir Oglu, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, in the meeting.

The army chief, is on his two-day official visit to the country, where he held talks with the country’s dignitaries at Baku.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed. Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance/potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums, said the army chief.

Gen Bajwa also expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries. The dignitaries also thanked the army chief for Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan at international forums. Earlier on arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the army chief was also presented a Guard-of-Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.