PM visits Islamabad market without protocol

At a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving tough time to international establishment, he seems oblivious to his security and is paying visits to the markets in the federal capital without any security protocol.

The prime minister on Monday himself drove to Ehsas Rehri Ban market recently set up in the G-10 sector of the federal capital. He arrived at the market without any protocol and was warmly welcomed by the bystanders, pushcarts owners, residents and shopkeepers.

A video of the premier’s visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister’s Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad.

The prime minister has been frequently visiting different sectors of the capital to interact with the common people and inquire about their issues.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to different localities of the federal capital to inspect the business activities, implementation of anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs). The prime minister personally drove the vehicle, setting aside the protocol. During the visit, the premier urged the people, specifically shopkeepers, to observe standard operating procedures against Covid-19 to contain the deadly coronavirus. He also visited different stalls of fruits and other stuff in the market.

In the past, the prime minister also paid surprise visits to the public hospitals of the capital.