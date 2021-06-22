Benazir’s struggle, sacrifice, philosophy immortal, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that years and centuries would pass by but the long struggle, great sacrifice and humane philosophy given by martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto are immortal.

PPP Chairman Bilawal in his statement released on the birthday of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on 21st June said that owing to the great sacrifice rendered by martyr Benazir Bhutto, the final victory of people was imminent. He lamented that today governance in Pakistan was derailed, institutes were hostage and people were at the mercy of the mafia.

At this critical juncture, it is natural for every patriotic Pakistani to feel the absence of Daughter of East’s people’s friendly vision, Bilawal added.

The PPP chairman presented a tribute to the first elected woman prime minister of Islamic world, martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 68th birthday.

He said that Benazir’s name was a synonym of a movement, adding that people’s movements create history and usher in a new era. He was of the view that the Mohtarma developed democratic thinking at the grassroots level and popularized the notion at the people’s level. She, as an elected prime minister, created harmony for the sovereignty of the constitution and parliament. Bilawal said she created people’s friendly institutions for governance and assured access to education, health and employment to the deprived sections of the society. She did the legislation for the welfare of women, children, minorities and labourers and introduced game-changer programmes. Whether she was in government or in opposition, her foremost service was that she always gave hope to the people.

The PPP chairman said humanity would always remain ashamed of the atrocities the anti-people forces perpetrated on Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The list of these atrocities goes far beyond the murder of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, her two brothers Shahnawaz and Murtaza Bhutto and several others and then her incarnation, false cases and propaganda, he added. Bilawal held that Benazir was persecuted because the cruel people knew that the Daughter of East did not only possess the disposition of a people’s leader but she was also the bearer of Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and doctrine.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the symbol of new hope and resolve for the new generation who raise their voices against the dictatorship, terrorism and religious intolerance, he stated.

Bilawal thanked people who never forgot the Mohtarma even for a moment. He said that historically the Pakistani nation neither forgot its benefactors nor did it make any mistake in recognizing its enemies.