IHC extends stay order against land acquisition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its stay order against acquiring land from residents of Sihala for Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The court summoned the representative of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and DHA on the next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above matter. The court remarked that only the Federal Government Housing Authority (FGHA) and CDA could acquire the land in light of the directives of the Supreme Court. The court questioned that under what law the DHA had acquired land directly from the residents. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till July 12.

It may be mentioned here that two widows had challenged the notification regarding acquiring of land by the DHA. The land acquisition collector had issued the notification for acquiring 188 kanal land on Sihala for DHA. The court had suspended the notification and sought comments from the respondents.