Candidates with 40pc marks in LAW-GAT eligible to practise: PBC

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), top regulatory body of lawyers, on Monday asked Islamabad and all the provincial bar councils to treat all the candidates eligible for enrolment as a one-time relief for lawyers who secured 40 percent marks.

The Council decided to relax the merit for lawyers in this matter due to the reason that recently on May 30, 2021 country’s Higher Education Commission conducted a faulty LAW-GAT examination.

Chairman Legal Education Committee of Pakistan Bar Council Azam Nazeer Tarar convened an emergent meeting of the Committee on Monday with attendance of members including Haroonur Rashid, Muhammad Faheem Wali, Syed Amjad Shah, Ch. Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and Syed Qalb e-Hassan.

The Committee unanimously decided that due to the emergent circumstances arising out of LAW-GAT result affecting Law Graduates conducted by the Higher Education Commission on May 30, 2021, and to save the precious time of the candidates and doing complete justice with the affectees because of the out of course; faulty; factually incorrect and ambiguous questions the Committee recommended to the Pakistan Bar Council to direct the Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils to treat all those candidates eligible for enrolment who has obtained 40% marks in the LAW-GAT examination held on 30-05-2021, as a One Time Relief because of these special circumstances.

After deliberations, the Committee unanimously decided to issue directives to Islamabad and all the provincial bar councils to treat all those candidates eligible for enrolment who have secured 40 percent marks in the LAW-GAT examination held on May 30, 2021.

The Committee said that the Higher Education Commission conducted the examination of LAW-GAT but faulty results affected law graduates. It added that in order to save the precious time of the candidates and doing complete justice with the affectees because of the out of course; faulty; factually incorrect and ambiguous questions the Committee recommended to PBC for directions to Bar Councils of the country.

It was also recommended to the Council that in future the passing marks should be reduced to 45 percent to bring it at parity with the University examinations. Furthermore, the already prevalent three chances have also been recommended to be enhanced to a maximum of five chances for appearance in the LAW-GAT examination.