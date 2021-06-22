Iran hands over 400 illegal migrants to Pakistan

The Iranian government officials handed over 400 Pakistani nationals to Levies Force at Taftan border in Chagai district on Monday who reportedly crossed the border illegally in an attempt to reach Turkey, Greece and other European countries for a better livelihood. Heinous crime of human smuggling is the result of illegal businesses operating in the shadows and exploiting those desperate to get out to make a better life for themselves while making lives of passengers without travelling documents at risk.

According to official sources, the Levies authorities later handed over these illegal migrants to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. Usually these people are arrested in different parts of Iran for not having valid travelling documents. Those who did not have national identity cards of Pakistan were handed back to Iranian authorities. It is pertinent to mention here that several people especially youth in Pakistan trying to travel abroad on bogus travel documents in search of green pastures and become easy victims for human trafficking rackets.