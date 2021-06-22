390 lady police recruits pass out

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that women police officers are a very important part of Punjab Police whose excellent professional training and posting in important posts as well as full encouragement is among the top priorities of the department.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the passing out parade of the 12th Lady Recruit Course at Police Training College, Chong, Lahore. In the 12th Lady Recruit Course, 390 women personnel from different ranges and districts of the province completed the training and passed out, including 11 Masters, 144 Graduates and 204 Intermediate Degree Holder Officers.

While addressing the participants, the Police chief announced to increase the quota of women officers from 15% to 30% in the forthcoming recruitment and said that more and more women officers and men should become part of the police force and not only make progress in their professional careers but also excel in bringing a good name for the police department too.

He further said that the police department is a very good job for women officers so more and more daughters and sisters should be part of the police force. He further said that all the officers and personnel of the police force performing their duties in the field and offices should consider themselves as “servants of the people” only then they can gain public acceptance.

The IGP noted that the officers who have completed the training should go to the field and treat the public with the same compassionate attitude towards them as we do with parents, siblings and dear relatives in our homes so that the overall identity of the police force is enhanced and collective image of police force may be changed in order to win the hearts of the citizens.

He highlighted that all available resources have been utilized to provide modern vocational training to the female officers enrolled in the 12th Lady Recruit Course and hoped that the young police officers who are being passed out today will come on field duty and deliver public service.

Presenting ‘Sipas Nama’ Commandant Police Training College, Chong, Lahore, Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman said that apart from imparting legal and policing training to women officers during the training, special lectures have been organized for character building and their moral training and we fully hope that lady police officers will be able to play their outstanding role in changing the police station culture and improving law and order by making the best use of the acquired training and mental and intellectual abilities.

He added that the 39-week training includes law and general policing as well as martial arts. Apart from martial arts, weapon handling, physical training, special focus has also been given to other related fields. IG Punjab also presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the female officers who excelled in various fields during the training.

Sahiwal’s Lady Constable Sidrah Parveen was awarded two separate prizes for all round excellence and outstanding performance in law and academia. Lady Constable Sandal of Faisalabad for best performance in PT Parade, Lady Constable Zainab Anwar of Okara for best performance in firing and Kiran Shehzad of Sahiwal for all round number second were given certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. At the end of the ceremony Commandant Police Training College Chong Lahore Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman presented souvenirs to IG Punjab.

After the passing out parade, the IG Punjab visited different parts of Training College Chong and inquired from the trainee officers about their training courses and instructed them to complete the training with full dedication and determination. He further said that the best training of officers and personnel as per the modern professional requirements is among the top priorities of the department and a series of measures will be taken in this regard using all available resources.