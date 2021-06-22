The curious case of Sarwar’s trip to the US

It was a nice evening in Maryland. Members of the Pakistani community certainly seemed to think so as they gathered to enjoy high-tea at the ballroom of Martin Crosswinds catering last month. Everyone was dressed up to the nines and soaking up the ambience when, suddenly, the low murmur of chatter and clinking glasses was interrupted. A gentleman wearing the traditional Lahori dress of shalwar kameez and turban entered the room; playing a dhol as Punjabi Bhangra songs were played. The entire atmosphere became festive — so much so that even this scribe was tempted to get up and show off some moves.

The scene may have looked set for a barat. But the only ‘groom’ present was Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. And he had his eye on something other than a ‘bride’. His entrance was impressive and he was accompanied by a large number of staff and their families. All of whom had travelled with him from Pakistan. After all, this reception was being hosted in his honour by a prominent Pakistani-American businessman.

During his hour-long speech, Governor Sarwar talked a lot about the Kartarpur Corridor — which explained the presence of a large number guests from the Sikh community — as well as the Sarwar Foundation that works to help those in need in Pakistan.

Yet as the proceedings continued, conversations with Embassy of Pakistan personnel disclosed that the Governor Punjab was in Washington in his personal capacity. It remained unclear therefore why his official entourage was in tow. Nevertheless, Sarwar was feted not only in Maryland but also in Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and California where he reportedly secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for his Foundation.

An embassy official shared with me an important message sent by a representative of the federal government. It cautioned against giving official protocol to Sarwar as he was on a personal visit. In addition, instructions were given not to host the Governor or become involved in fundraising events

It is particularly curious to note that this trip coincided with ongoing Covid restrictions including limited flight operations and curbs on gatherings. There have also been whispers that Coordinator to Governor Punjab on Religious Tourism Farooq Arshad had ‘forced’ Pakistani-American businessmen to not only host Sarwar and his staff in five-star hotels but also donate to his charity.

“Yes, I was contacted by his [Governor Punjab] ‘front man’ about hosting a reception for him and to arrange donations, but I simply refused as I do not want to get embroiled in any controversy,” a prominent Pakistani American told me, requesting not to be named. He was referring to Sarwar’s last visit to the US two years ago where he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his Foundation. This prompted close associates of Prime Minister Imran Khan to begin expressing concerns over such conduct. Not least because the PTI enjoys a huge support base in the US and it has been generous in donating to Shaukat Khanum. And yet Sarwar was tapping the same people.

In Washington DC, Governor Sarwar and his entourage stayed at the Willard Hotel, near the White House. A Pakistani American businessman was approached by the Governor to take care of all expenses. “This gentleman ended up paying more than $26,000 just for the hotel rooms and minibars,” my source told me. Similar stories were heard in Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and California. And every reception included a large Sikh community presence.

These reports were also confirmed by the Governor’s ‘front man’ himself. Arshad and his family were also part of the unofficial delegation to the US. “Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar was in American on a personal visit — not official — but if any of his friends wanted to host him and his staff then I don’t see any problem with that,” he confirmed to this scribe. According to a number of sources, the Sikh community in California was Sarwar’s main interest given that out of the roughly 500,00 Sikhs who live in the US — some 150,000- 200,000 are involved in the lucrative trucking industry. “Governor Punjab is asking help for charity work in Pakistan,” a member of the Sikh community told this scribe on condition of anonymity. “He does not want us to directly donate to the Sarwar Foundation. His associates tell us that he [Sarwar] is personally taking care of Sikh heritage and the community at large in Pakistan. So, when he asks for our help, we cannot refuse.”

The Sarwar Foundation is a 501(c)(3)-registered non-profit organisation in the US, which means it qualifies for tax emption. And while this ought to encourage generous donations — this was not purpose of the May visit. Rather, it was about people-to-people contacts, engagement with the Sikh community under guise of promoting religious tourism in Pakistan as well as meeting several members of Congress, coordinator Arshad explained. When pressed on the amount of funds raised in May — he would not answer but kept saying that people donate on a regular basis. He also denied that the Sikh community donates to the Sarwar Foundation.

It was not only influential Pakistani Americans who were coerced into hosting these lavish receptions. The Ambassador of Pakistan and local chapters of (PTI) were also roped in. An embassy official shared with me an important message sent by a representative of the federal government cautioning against giving official protocol to Sarwar as he was on a personal visit. In addition, instructions were given not to host the Governor or become part of any fundraising. And while the Ambassador may have held a reception for Governor Sarwar in his personal capacity — this was, nevertheless, held at the Embassy.

Naturally, the position of governor in Pakistan is largely a ceremonial one; the main powers lying with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab. That Governor Sarwar insisted on engaging with American lawmakers, businessmen and the Sikh community during a personal visit raises more questions than answers. Unless, of course, the Governor Punjab really does believe that the Kartarpur Corridor is his own personal property and not the second holiest site in Sikhism or, indeed, part of Pakistan’s cultural heritage. All of which begs the question: is the Kartarpur Corridor for sale?

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at jahanzaibali1@gmail.com and tweets@JazzyARY