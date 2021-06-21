OGRA to hear SNGPL’s plea for 33% price hike



The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hear the plea of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for increasing the gas price up to 33%.

OGRA will hear the objections of all stakeholders on Tuesday. The hearing will be conducted in a local hotel by OGRA chairman Masroor Khan.

On June 9, OGRA had revised the prices of imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

The per unit price of imported LNG had been increased by $0.08 to $10.3326 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG had been hiked by $0.57 to $10.0497 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In May, imported LNG on networks of SNGPL cost $10.252 per MBBTU while on the SSGC system $9.477 per unit.